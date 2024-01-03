Sextortion on the Rise at University of Central Florida

In an alarming trend, the University of Central Florida (UCF) has reported an increase in ‘sextortion’ cases involving their students. The previous semester saw 20 such instances, hinting towards a grave problem. Sextortion, a form of digital extortion, involves the perpetrator threatening to release sexually explicit images of the victim unless a monetary demand is met. A disturbing fact that emerges from UCF’s reports is that the majority of the victims are male students.

Sextortion Mechanics: A Web of Deceit

These cases often begin innocently enough, with the victims sending nude images to individuals they’ve never met in person. The perpetrators, cunning and manipulative, typically initiate contact through popular social media platforms such as TikTok or Instagram. They send friend requests to unsuspecting victims, compliment them, and build a semblance of trust. Once the victims are lured into sending a photograph, the tables turn. The sender is then threatened with the possibility of their explicit images being shared within their social circles unless they comply with the extortionist’s demand for money.

The Victims: Trapped and Fearful

By the time the victims approach UCF’s Victim Services for help, they have often already sent compromising photos and money, sometimes in hundreds or thousands of dollars, to the extortionists. The fear of public shaming and the desperation to keep their images private lead these victims to comply with the demands. Only seven out of the 20 reported cases were taken to the UCF Police, indicating the victims’ fear or embarrassment.

The Challenge of Law Enforcement

UCF Police Detective Bianca Becker sheds light on the intricacies of these cases, noting that many are complex, and the perpetrators are frequently located overseas. This international dimension makes law enforcement action challenging. Becker emphasizes the need to build trust within the community to encourage victims to come forward and report these incidents.

Advice from Victim Services

Dr. Laura Valle of Victim Services advises victims against paying sextortionists as it does not guarantee safety. They often demand more money and might share the images anyway. Valle also cautions students about the dangers of including identifiable features in explicit photos. UCF Victim Services offers confidential support to victims of such crimes, available 24/7.