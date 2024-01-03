en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Sextortion on the Rise at University of Central Florida

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Sextortion on the Rise at University of Central Florida

In an alarming trend, the University of Central Florida (UCF) has reported an increase in ‘sextortion’ cases involving their students. The previous semester saw 20 such instances, hinting towards a grave problem. Sextortion, a form of digital extortion, involves the perpetrator threatening to release sexually explicit images of the victim unless a monetary demand is met. A disturbing fact that emerges from UCF’s reports is that the majority of the victims are male students.

Sextortion Mechanics: A Web of Deceit

These cases often begin innocently enough, with the victims sending nude images to individuals they’ve never met in person. The perpetrators, cunning and manipulative, typically initiate contact through popular social media platforms such as TikTok or Instagram. They send friend requests to unsuspecting victims, compliment them, and build a semblance of trust. Once the victims are lured into sending a photograph, the tables turn. The sender is then threatened with the possibility of their explicit images being shared within their social circles unless they comply with the extortionist’s demand for money.

The Victims: Trapped and Fearful

By the time the victims approach UCF’s Victim Services for help, they have often already sent compromising photos and money, sometimes in hundreds or thousands of dollars, to the extortionists. The fear of public shaming and the desperation to keep their images private lead these victims to comply with the demands. Only seven out of the 20 reported cases were taken to the UCF Police, indicating the victims’ fear or embarrassment.

The Challenge of Law Enforcement

UCF Police Detective Bianca Becker sheds light on the intricacies of these cases, noting that many are complex, and the perpetrators are frequently located overseas. This international dimension makes law enforcement action challenging. Becker emphasizes the need to build trust within the community to encourage victims to come forward and report these incidents.

Advice from Victim Services

Dr. Laura Valle of Victim Services advises victims against paying sextortionists as it does not guarantee safety. They often demand more money and might share the images anyway. Valle also cautions students about the dangers of including identifiable features in explicit photos. UCF Victim Services offers confidential support to victims of such crimes, available 24/7.

0
Crime Security Social Issues
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
21 seconds ago
Santa Rosa Police Department Cracks Down on Crime: Three Arrested
Following an exhaustive investigation, the Santa Rosa Police Department has made significant progress in apprehending three individuals implicated in a series of crimes ranging from mail theft to child endangerment. Michael Stromberg, a 34-year-old local Windsor resident, emerged as the primary suspect, linked to an astonishing 35 felony violations while on parole. Apprehension and Investigation
Santa Rosa Police Department Cracks Down on Crime: Three Arrested
The Most Miserable Cities in America and Utah's Poorest: A New Study Reveals
3 mins ago
The Most Miserable Cities in America and Utah's Poorest: A New Study Reveals
Audacious Burglary of a U.S. Postal Service Mail Van in Baltimore
3 mins ago
Audacious Burglary of a U.S. Postal Service Mail Van in Baltimore
Western Alaska Tragedy: Son Charged with Father's Murder in Koyuk
33 seconds ago
Western Alaska Tragedy: Son Charged with Father's Murder in Koyuk
Sioux City Woman Sentenced after Major Meth Bust in Nebraska
2 mins ago
Sioux City Woman Sentenced after Major Meth Bust in Nebraska
New Jersey City Among Top Five in Travado.net's 'Most Miserable Cities in America' Report
2 mins ago
New Jersey City Among Top Five in Travado.net's 'Most Miserable Cities in America' Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
25 seconds
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
Mass Resignation Rocks Reddick, Florida: Town Council and Mayor Step Down
47 seconds
Mass Resignation Rocks Reddick, Florida: Town Council and Mayor Step Down
Pink Challengers: Breast Cancer Survivors Making Waves on Dragon Boats
59 seconds
Pink Challengers: Breast Cancer Survivors Making Waves on Dragon Boats
Valeri Nichushkin: The Silent Force Behind the Colorado Avalanche's Success
1 min
Valeri Nichushkin: The Silent Force Behind the Colorado Avalanche's Success
HilleVax's HIL-214: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Norovirus
1 min
HilleVax's HIL-214: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Norovirus
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
2 mins
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
2 mins
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
Top-Ranked Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers
3 mins
Top-Ranked Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers
Former CIA Director Testifies Intervention at Biden's Behest
3 mins
Former CIA Director Testifies Intervention at Biden's Behest
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app