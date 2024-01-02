Sex Worker Fatally Stabbed in Delta State: A Call for Justice

In the tranquil town of Osubi, amidst the Okpe Local Government Area in Nigeria’s Delta State, the calm was shattered by an atrocity that has reverberated across the region. A female sex worker, known by her moniker Vera, was brutally murdered in the confines of Lawfab Hotel.

The Incident Unfolds

The incident, which occurred on a seemingly ordinary Sunday, unfolded with a chilling sequence of events that culminated in Vera’s demise. As the oldest prostitute at the Lawfab Hotel, Vera was well-known and had been hired for overnight services by a client. Upon concluding this engagement, she accepted a second client for a short-term session in a different room.

A Dispute Turns Lethal

Post the service, a dispute ignited between Vera and her client over the payment. The client, refusing to honor the agreed amount, set the stage for a confrontation that would soon spiral out of control. The disagreement escalated rapidly, and in a horrific turn of events, the client used a broken bottle as a weapon, stabbing Vera before absconding from the scene of the crime.

Investigations Underway

The Delta State Police Command, represented by its spokesperson DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident. As it stands, the suspect remains elusive while a manhunt is in progress. The tragic incident shines a light on the underlying vulnerabilities of sex workers and the urgent need for legislative measures aimed at their safety. As investigations continue, the entire community of Osubi waits with bated breath, hoping for justice to be served for Vera.