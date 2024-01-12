en English
Crime

Sex Offender Arrested for Trespassing and Indecent Exposure at California High School

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
Sex Offender Arrested for Trespassing and Indecent Exposure at California High School

Amidst the tranquil setting of Livermore, California, an unsettling event unfolded at Granada High School, as registered sex offender, 39-year-old George Michael Tomlin, was apprehended for trespassing and exposing himself to a female student. The incident, which took place close to noon, near the school’s football field, sent shockwaves through the campus community.

A Swift Response and Pursuit

Responding rapidly to the alarming situation, a school resource officer from the Livermore Police Department confronted Tomlin, who then fled the scene. Despite his attempt to evade capture, Tomlin was later located and arrested at a creek situated behind the school premises.

Shocking Revelations and Charges

Initial findings by the Livermore Police Department suggest that Tomlin performed a lewd act and exposed himself whilst on school grounds. Importantly, no physical contact was made with any students. The unsettling discovery didn’t end there, as Tomlin was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

Consequently, the charges levied against him include unlawful entry onto school grounds by a registered sex offender, indecent exposure, and drug possession. Following his arrest, Tomlin was transported to Santa Rita Jail.

An Appeal for Information

With the investigation ongoing, the Livermore Police Department has issued a public appeal. They are urging anyone with information relating to this case to step forward and contact them. This plea underscores the importance of community vigilance in ensuring the safety and security of our educational institutions and the students within them.

Crime Education United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

