en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Seven Arrested in Ecuador, Peruvian-origin Dynamite Seized

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Seven Arrested in Ecuador, Peruvian-origin Dynamite Seized

Seven individuals were apprehended by the Ecuadorian Police, with a substantial amount of Peruvian-origin dynamite being seized in a critical operation that underscores the transnational nature of crime in the region. This seizure has not only averted potential criminal acts but also highlighted the importance of international cooperation in law enforcement, as the explosives had traversed a national border.

The Escalating Violence and the State’s Response

These arrests were made in response to an outbreak of violence, triggered by the escape of a dangerous criminal. The aftermath of this escape saw President Daniel Noboa declaring a state of emergency and deploying the army into prisons to restore order. Amidst the chaos, armed masked men attacked a television station with dynamite, and this violence was linked to disputes between gangs fighting for control over drug routes and territory, with connections to Mexican cartels.

Transnational Crime and the Role of International Cooperation

These events highlight the increasingly transnational nature of crime, particularly pertaining to the smuggling of explosives and grenades for Ecuadorian gangs from Peru. The Peruvian-origin dynamite seized in this operation serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by cross-border criminal activities and the need for robust international cooperation in law enforcement.

Achievements and Future Challenges

The apprehension of the seven suspects is a significant achievement for the Ecuadorian authorities in their fight against crime. It demonstrates their vigilance and effectiveness in responding to threats to national security. However, the escalating violence and the transnational nature of crime in the region present ongoing challenges. The state’s response, including plans to build new prison facilities and ongoing efforts to tackle cocaine trafficking, is indicative of the multi-faceted approach needed to effectively combat such complex criminal networks.

0
Crime Ecuador
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Taxi Union Dispute Turns Deadly in Port St. Johns: Three Drivers Killed
On a day like any other in the coastal town of Port St. Johns in Eastern Cape, a sudden burst of violence shattered the calm, leaving a community in shock and fear. Three taxi operators were brutally gunned down, their lives abruptly ended amid a hail of bullets. The incident, believed to be the result
Taxi Union Dispute Turns Deadly in Port St. Johns: Three Drivers Killed
Jason Duerr Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Felony Charges
8 mins ago
Jason Duerr Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Felony Charges
Florida Woman Kelly Tinsley Arrested for Mother's Murder: A Domestic Dispute Ends in Tragedy
19 mins ago
Florida Woman Kelly Tinsley Arrested for Mother's Murder: A Domestic Dispute Ends in Tragedy
Michigan Car Crash Claims Lives of Filipino Couple, Leaving Six Children Orphaned
3 mins ago
Michigan Car Crash Claims Lives of Filipino Couple, Leaving Six Children Orphaned
Nigeria’s Intricate Tapestry: Tragic Loss, Economic Decisions, Celebrity Rumors and Crime Crackdown
4 mins ago
Nigeria’s Intricate Tapestry: Tragic Loss, Economic Decisions, Celebrity Rumors and Crime Crackdown
Mumbai Police Busts Drug Manufacturing Operation in Laljipada Slum
6 mins ago
Mumbai Police Busts Drug Manufacturing Operation in Laljipada Slum
Latest Headlines
World News
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
3 mins
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
4 mins
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
Michigan Wolverines' Historic Victory: A Game Changer in College Sports Recruitment
5 mins
Michigan Wolverines' Historic Victory: A Game Changer in College Sports Recruitment
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
8 mins
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
9 mins
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
11 mins
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
11 mins
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
11 mins
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
12 mins
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app