Accidents

Serious Vehicle Collision in Sigatoka Leads to Critical Injury & Investigation

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Serious Vehicle Collision in Sigatoka Leads to Critical Injury & Investigation

A serious vehicle collision on Queens Rd at Malaqere, Sigatoka, has left one person in critical condition at Lautoka Hospital. The accident occurred on Saturday around 1pm when a 17-year-old student at the wheel of the car lost control and collided with an Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) post. The car was carrying four passengers at the time of the accident.

Passengers’ Conditions

One of the passengers, a 34-year-old, has undergone surgery for his left shoulder and remains at Lautoka Hospital. Another passenger received treatment before being discharged, while two others — the driver and a fourth passenger — who were discovered to be intoxicated, have fled from the scene.

Investigation Underway

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wame Bautolu, confirmed the details of the incident and stated an investigation is ongoing. This unfortunate incident is not the only one experienced on Saturday. In a separate event, a minibus reportedly collided with a bus in Namaka, Nadi.

Another Fatal Accident

In a tragic turn of events, a 41-year-old taxi driver has become the latest road fatality following an accident along the Queens Highway. The driver of the oncoming vehicle is in serious condition and is admitted at Lautoka Hospital. Two other passengers in the taxi are currently receiving treatment at Sigatoka Hospital. A post-mortem exam has already been conducted to determine the cause of death and the extent of the injuries from the accident.

Accidents Crime Fiji
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

