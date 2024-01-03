en English
Business

Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland

Portland and South Portland are currently under the shadow of an alarming series of break-ins, with the culprits specifically targeting food businesses, a trend that has sent ripples of concern throughout the communities. The Buena Vista Filipino Market and Taco Trio in South Portland, along with Coffee By Design and LFK in Portland, have been victims of these daring burglaries.

Burglaries in South Portland

In South Portland, the thieves seemed to have a predilection for cash registers. Taco Trio experienced the brunt of this, as on Christmas day, it fell prey to three separate incidents of burglary during the early morning hours. The Buena Vista Filipino Market was not spared either. The establishment reported a break-in at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, with the intruder making off with the cash register, an assortment of lottery scratch tickets, and an undisclosed amount of merchandise. Worth noting is that these two establishments are only about 3 miles apart from each other.

Break-Ins in Portland

Portland faced a similar ordeal. Coffee By Design was broken into after someone shattered a side door with a brick, and a cash drawer with negligible cash was stolen. In a more audacious act, LFK, a cocktail bar, had its cash drawer and safe contents stolen after a delivery person unwittingly discovered an open door. The series of break-ins has undoubtedly left the business owners and the local populace in a state of unease.

Police Investigations Underway

Police forces from both cities are investigating these break-ins. As of now, they are unsure if the burglaries in Portland and South Portland are connected. The establishment owners, understandably shaken by the incidents, were either unavailable for comment or chose not to provide additional information about the incidents. The police, too, are keeping their cards close to their chest and have not released any further details regarding the ongoing investigations.

Security footage from both the businesses has captured images of the suspects, and are being widely circulated on social media in a bid to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

Business Crime United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

