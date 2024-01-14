en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Series of Burglaries Rock Nassau County: Resident Marc Gagliano Arrested

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Series of Burglaries Rock Nassau County: Resident Marc Gagliano Arrested

Between the final days of 2023 and the dawn of 2024, Nassau County found itself ensnared in a web of criminal activities. A series of burglaries, spanning from Friday, December 29, to Wednesday, January 13, rattled the community. Five distinct locations fell victim to these intrusive acts, a sequence of events that ultimately led to the arrest of a resident of North New Hyde Park.

Marc Gagliano – The Alleged Culprit

On Saturday, January 13, law enforcement officials apprehended Marc Gagliano, a 39-year-old resident of the county. The subsequent police investigation pointed a damning finger at Gagliano, as evidence suggested he was the one responsible for the burglaries across the five different locations. While the specific sites of the crimes were not disclosed, the charges against Gagliano paint a clear picture of his alleged activities.

The Charges

Gagliano is facing a litany of charges, including five counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. These charges reflect the severity of his alleged actions, highlighting the disruptions caused to the lives of those affected by the burglaries.

Upcoming Court Appearance

As the community continues to reel from these unsettling events, Gagliano’s legal journey is only beginning. His arraignment is scheduled for Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the First District Court in Hempstead. This court appearance marks the next step in unraveling the consequences of these criminal acts and seeking justice for the victims of the burglaries.

As the situation continues to unfold, the residents of Nassau County are left to grapple with the implications of these criminal acts on their community. But amidst the chaos, there remains a glimmer of hope, a hope for justice and a return to normalcy in the wake of such unsettling events.

0
Crime United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
44 mins ago
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Downtown Dallas; Police Investigation Underway
In the early evening of a recent Saturday, a tragic incident unfolded in downtown Dallas. A young man, 28-year-old Justin Allen, was fatally shot, his life abruptly cut short in the prime of his youth. The Dallas Police Department responded to a call around 6:30 p.m., rushing to the 2700 block of Lemmon Avenue in
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Downtown Dallas; Police Investigation Underway
Chester Williams Marks Five Years as Belize's Police Commissioner: A Tenure of Challenges and Triumphs
53 mins ago
Chester Williams Marks Five Years as Belize's Police Commissioner: A Tenure of Challenges and Triumphs
Illegal Abalone Seizure in Robertson: A Wildlife Trafficking Case Worth Over R347,000
56 mins ago
Illegal Abalone Seizure in Robertson: A Wildlife Trafficking Case Worth Over R347,000
Teenagers Fall Victim to Armed Assault at Linda Mar Shopping Center in Pacifica
48 mins ago
Teenagers Fall Victim to Armed Assault at Linda Mar Shopping Center in Pacifica
Dean of Guernsey Expresses Disappointment Over Church Donation Theft
48 mins ago
Dean of Guernsey Expresses Disappointment Over Church Donation Theft
Uttar Pradesh Police Seizes Rs 35 Lakh Worth Illicit Liquor; One Arrested
48 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh Police Seizes Rs 35 Lakh Worth Illicit Liquor; One Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
44 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
44 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
44 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
45 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
45 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
45 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
45 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
46 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
46 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app