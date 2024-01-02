en English
Crime

Series of Arrests over Long Weekend in Morgan City, Franklin, and Patterson

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Series of Arrests over Long Weekend in Morgan City, Franklin, and Patterson

Over the recent long weekend, police departments in Morgan City, Franklin, and Patterson, Louisiana, were kept on their toes as a slew of arrests were made, ranging from domestic abuse to traffic-related offenses. The Morgan City Police Department, led by Police Chief Chad M. Adams, responded to a staggering 158 calls during the 96-hour period.

Multiple Arrests in Morgan City

Among those apprehended were individuals charged with domestic abuse battery, failure to appear for arraignment, obstruction of public passages, and drug-related offenses. High-profile arrests included Anthony Javonte Harris for domestic abuse battery, Terry Lynn Ratliff as a fugitive, and Scarlett Marie Burkard for obstructing public passages. Further arrests included Erica Denise Boudreaux charged with domestic battery, and Jesus Dabila facing possession of marijuana and disturbing the peace charges.

Additional Arrests and Traffic Offenses

Cruz Jose Cervantes and Danielle M. Rhine were also taken into custody for traffic-related offenses. Damon M. Allen was charged with the introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Brayanshekia M. Harris was arrested on multiple drug-related charges and for resisting an officer.

Franklin Police Department’s Arrests

In Franklin, Chief Cedric Handy reported 23 complaints that led to the arrests of Shane Williams for speeding and driving under suspension, Allen Foco for failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension, and Antoinette Starks for domestic abuse battery.

The series of arrests over the long weekend serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies and the ongoing issues of domestic abuse, drug-related offenses, and traffic violations in these regions.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

