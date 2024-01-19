Serial Shoplifter Steven Parkes Sentenced on New Year's Day

On New Year's Day, 2024, the Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court heard the case of Steven Parkes, a 31-year-old man charged with 23 counts of shoplifting. Admitting to the charges, Parkes was found guilty of stealing goods valued at over £2,000 from various establishments in Stourbridge.

A Series of Thefts

The thefts, which took place between October 4 and December 30 of the previous year, involved a variety of items. Among the stolen goods were steaks, detergent, cleaning products, coffee, candles, and lager, which were largely pilfered from One Stop Stores locations on Worcester Street and Hungary Hill. The stolen items' worth adds up to a significant sum, demonstrating the sheer extent of Parkes' shoplifting spree.

Additional Offences

Notably, Parkes also admitted to stealing £426 worth of chocolate from the BP Service Station on Hagley Road. These thefts occurred on December 13 and 16, further adding to the list of Parkes' offences. He was eventually apprehended by Stourbridge police officers and formally charged on New Year's Eve.

In court, Parkes received a jail sentence of 10 months and two weeks. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a £154 victims' surcharge. In a move to streamline the proceedings, the court withdrew an additional charge against Parkes for using threatening and offensive behavior with the intent to cause fear to staff.