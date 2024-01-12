en English
Crime

Serial Rapist William Blankenship Pleads Guilty in Northern Kentucky

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:46 am EST
Serial Rapist William Blankenship Pleads Guilty in Northern Kentucky

William Blankenship, a convicted serial rapist, has taken a plea deal for a string of sexual assaults in northern Kentucky, pleading guilty to 19 grave charges. The charges include rape, sodomy, kidnapping, and burglary, committed over a span of more than a decade, from 1999 to 2011. The victims, a woman and two minors, who are now adults, courageously testified at the sentencing hearing.

A Delayed Justice

The conviction comes more than two decades after the crimes were committed. Despite the elapsed time, the law hasn’t forgotten or forgiven the heinous crimes committed by Blankenship. His sentencing is scheduled for February 28 at the Campbell Circuit Court, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims.

The Alford Plea

Despite pleading guilty, Blankenship entered an Alford plea. This type of plea is a paradoxical legal maneuver that allows the defendant to maintain their innocence while acknowledging the evidence, particularly strong DNA proof in this case, would likely lead to a conviction. The plea, a delicate dance of legalities, reflects the complexity of the criminal justice system.

Previous Convictions and Dismissal of Charges

This plea deal follows Blankenship’s February 2023 sentence of 19 years in prison for three separate rapes that occurred during the same time frame. As a consequence of the plea deal, five additional charges against him were dismissed, underscoring the often-complicated nature of legal proceedings in such cases.

Crime United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

