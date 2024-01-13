en English
Crime

Serial Offender Halim Cholmeley Receives Non-Custodial Sentence for Stalking

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Serial Offender Halim Cholmeley Receives Non-Custodial Sentence for Stalking

Halim Cholmeley, a 50-year-old man with a notable criminal record, was sentenced by the Dundee Sheriff Court for conducting a stalking campaign against his ex-partner, Claire Boissiere. This relentless pursuit, characterized by persistent phone calls, texts, and social media messages, alongside unsolicited gifts, culminated in him breaking into her home without permission and destroying her mobile phone. This act of intrusion and destruction triggered fear and alarm in the victim.

Cholmeley’s Past Criminal Record

Cholmeley’s criminal history is not limited to stalking. In 2009, his dangerous driving led to the death of Gavin McCabe, a taxi driver from Dundee. That incident resulted in imprisonment for Cholmeley. His record also includes instances of driving without consent or insurance and assaulting an individual outside Forfar Academy.

The Court’s Sentence

Despite his past offenses and the present stalking case, Cholmeley received a community payback order with 12 months supervision instead of a custodial sentence. This decision was influenced by a positive social work report, which presumably indicated that Cholmeley could be better rehabilitated within the community.

Impact on the Victim

Cholmeley’s actions have had a profound impact on the victim, Claire Boissiere. The relentless stalking, coupled with Cholmeley’s violation of bail conditions, has undoubtedly caused significant distress, fear, and anxiety in Boissiere and her children.

This case raises questions about the judicial approach towards serial offenders and the potential implications of non-custodial sentences on victims’ sense of safety and justice.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

