Serial Drunk Driver In Onalaska Faces Fifth Offense Charges

Onalaska resident Benjamin T. Walter, 38, faces a slew of charges stemming from a recent encounter with local law enforcement that resulted in his fifth alleged drunk driving offense. The incident unfurled in the early hours of December 16, as Walter was observed navigating his vehicle northbound on 4th Street without headlights before veering east on La Crosse Street.

Unlit Journey into the Night

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., law enforcement officials conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of La Crosse and 8th Place, flagging Walter’s vehicle down due to the lack of headlights. Upon interaction, Walter confessed to not having a driver’s license on his person and admitted to consuming six beers since 5 p.m. that day. His demeanor and physical cues led the officers to suspect intoxication.

Failed Tests and a Notorious Record

Subsequent field sobriety tests only confirmed the officers’ suspicions. Walter’s performance was found wanting, further strengthening the case for his intoxication. A preliminary breath test administered at the scene revealed a blood-alcohol level of .115, well over the legal limit.

Upon further inspection of Walter’s record, it was discovered that this was not his first brush with drunk driving charges. In fact, this marked his fifth such offense, with the first conviction recorded in Minnesota and the subsequent ones in La Crosse County. His most recent conviction prior to this incident was in 2011.

Multiple Charges and a Looming Court Date

As a result of the incident, Walter has been charged with felony counts of fifth-offense drunken driving and fifth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content. He also faces additional misdemeanor charges, including operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and bail jumping.

Following his arrest, Walter was released on a $2,500 signature bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 11. If convicted on all counts, he could be facing up to 12 years in prison, a grim prospect that underscores the severity of his repeated offenses.