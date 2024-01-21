Serbian National Nemanja Bozin Charged with Drug Trafficking

On Sunday, Nemanja Bozin, a 36-year-old Serbian national now residing in Wardija, found himself at the heart of a drug trafficking scandal. As he disembarked from the ferry arriving from Pozzallo, customs officials and a sniffer dog discovered cannabis grass in his car, leading to his arrest.

Sniffer Dogs: The Unsung Heroes

The sniffer dogs were instrumental in arousing the suspicion of the customs officials. Their alertness led to a meticulous search of Bozin's vehicle revealing the hidden cannabis grass. The illicit substance was cleverly concealed in the front part of the car and within a container, a testament to the meticulousness of the dogs' detection skills.

Charges and Arraignment

Following his arrest, Bozin faced a host of charges. The allegations included involvement in drug trafficking conspiracy, importation of cannabis grass, and possession of the drug suggesting intent beyond personal use. When arraigned, Bozin, who earns his livelihood as a maintenance worker on vessels, entered a plea of not guilty.

No Bail Requested

Bozin's defense lawyer refrained from requesting bail. Consequently, Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia ordered Bozin to be held in custody. The prosecution, led by Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and John Leigh Howard, continues to build their case against Bozin.