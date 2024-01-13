en English
Brazil

Serbian Hitman’s Murder in Brazil Unveils Hidden Criminal Life

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST
Darko Geisler, a Serbian hitman wanted by Interpol for numerous contract killings, was brutally killed in front of his family in Brazil, revealing a complicated network of international crime and identity deception. The seemingly ordinary man was identified as a wanted killer after his death, painting a stark contrast between his unassuming life in Brazil and his past filled with violence.

Unraveling a Deceptive Identity

Initially, local police in Brazil identified Geisler as a Slovenian citizen based on a passport found on him, which later turned out to be stolen. A reverse image search eventually uncovered Geisler’s true identity. The 43-year-old man was not just a Serbian national, but a wanted man in Montenegro, with charges for multiple homicides and possession of weapons and explosives.

Life Under the Radar

Geisler had been living in Brazil for nine years using a false identity, successfully evading international law enforcement. After allegedly committing a murder at a prison gate on Christmas Day in 2014, Geisler is believed to have fled Montenegro for Bosnia, and eventually made his way to Brazil. He settled in Santos, where he met his wife and led a seemingly normal life. Claiming to be a carpenter, he asserted that his family was supported by a business in his supposed home country of Slovenia.

Violent End to a Hidden Past

However, Geisler’s past possibly caught up with him when he was fatally shot by an unidentified, masked gunman while returning home from a bike ride with his wife and four-year-old son. The killer, clad in a mask and gloves, disappeared from the scene in a black car, leaving no trace behind. Authorities are probing the murder, with Geisler’s criminal history considered a potential motive.

The case is a stark reminder of the long shadows that criminal actions can cast, even across borders and under the guise of new identities. As the investigation continues, both Brazilian authorities and Montenegro police are collaborating to uncover further details about Geisler’s past and his killer. It remains to be seen whether this incident will lead to an unraveling of other hidden criminal networks or identities.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

