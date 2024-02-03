Serbian Appeals Court's Acquittal of Four Former Intelligence Officers Sparks Outrage

The Serbian Court of Appeals' decision to acquit four former intelligence officers, previously convicted for the 1999 assassination of Slavko Curuvija, a notable editor and newspaper publisher, has ignited criticism among media rights organizations and opposition activists. The acquittal, based on insufficient evidence, has jolted the struggle for press freedom in Serbia, a nation now aspiring to join the European Union.

Shattering the Hope for Justice

The recent verdict overturning the 2021 conviction of the four accused has sent shockwaves through the independent media, raising concerns about ongoing threats to journalists in a country where mainstream media is largely influenced by the government. The case of Curuvija, assassinated in front of his apartment in Belgrade during the 1999 NATO bombing aimed at halting Serbia's actions against Kosovo Albanian separatists, had become a symbol of resistance and a beacon of hope for justice.

Implications of the Acquittal

The decision by the appeals court is perceived as a blow to justice and a chilling message to the media community in Serbia. International human rights organizations, media groups, and opposition parties have expressed their outrage, viewing the ruling as a clear indication of the state's inability to confront the darkest elements of its own services from the 90s.

International Condemnation

The ruling has drawn international scrutiny, with key figures such as Teresa Ribeiro of the OSCE and U.S. Ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill, joining Curuvija's daughter in condemning the verdict. Their criticisms point to the issue of impunity and the urgency of justice for attacks on journalists, laying bare the global implications of this case.