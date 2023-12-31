SERAP Urges ICC Prosecutor to Investigate Plateau Violence and Killings

Over 190 people have lost their lives, with hundreds injured and many missing in the recent spate of violence in Nigeria’s Plateau State. The crisis, as reported by the Nigerian Red Cross, has impacted a staggering 32,604 people. In the face of this escalating turmoil, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has made a direct appeal to the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor, Mr. Karim A. A. Khan, KC, urging him to issue a formal preventative statement on the ongoing violence, illicit killings, and other breaches of international law in the region.

SERAP has not only requested that the ICC Prosecutor commence a preliminary examination into the unfolding situation but also suggested that the scope of any ongoing investigations be extended to include the recent events in Plateau State. The organization also recommends that Mr. Khan visit the area to demonstrate a commitment to delivering justice. The utilization of the Trust Fund resources, SERAP argues, could facilitate victims’ access to effective remedies, including reparations.

The Desperate Need for Justice

The plea underscores the urgency of intervention to reassure the victims and their families of potential justice. This would serve as a deterrent against further violations while addressing the pervasive culture of impunity. The petition highlights the abject failure of Nigerian authorities to domestically investigate and prosecute such crimes, thereby accentuating the need for ICC involvement.

The ongoing crisis has thrown at least 84 communities into chaos, leaving 29,350 people displaced. The attacks began on the evening of December 23, continuing through the morning of December 26, in an area already marred by violence for years. This region, caught between the Muslim-majority north and predominantly Christian south, has been a hotbed of religious and ethnic tensions. The survivors, mostly women and children, have been forced to leave their homes, now seeking shelter in 23 camps established by the Red Cross. They are in dire need of the basics – food, water, clothing, sanitary hygiene products, and psychological support to cope with the trauma.

