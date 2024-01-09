Sentencing in Neptune Township Double Homicide: Cousins Receive Prison Terms

On January 9, 2024, two cousins, Gabriel J. Braithwaite and Jeron D. Dearin, were handed their respective sentences for their involvement in a chilling double homicide that rocked Neptune Township, New Jersey, in January 2022. The victims, 18-year-old Samore Edwards and 19-year-old Isaiah Williams, were found shot in a parked car, leaving a community in shock and families in profound grief.

The Execution and the Fallout

The incident was described as ‘execution-style’ during court proceedings. Braithwaite, a 21-year-old from Keansburg, was sentenced to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and weapons charges. His cousin, Dearin, a 24-year-old from Aberdeen, received a five-year sentence on his guilty plea of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Williams was declared dead at the scene, while Edwards succumbed to his injuries later at a medical center.

Unraveling the Motives

Despite a past friendship between Williams and Braithwaite, who had played football together, the court heard that the killing was unprovoked. Dearin’s role in the crime was driving Braithwaite to and from the crime scene, implicating him in the cold-blooded act. The families of the victims were consulted before the plea agreements were reached, adding another layer of sorrow to the already tragic story.

Justice Served, But Pain Lingers

Both men were apprehended two weeks after the shooting and initially faced charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapons offenses, and hindering apprehension. The emotional statements from the victims’ survivors during the court proceedings painted a heart-wrenching picture of loss and yearning for justice. The sentences fall under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, mandating that 85% of the sentence must be served before parole eligibility, offering a semblance of justice to the grieving families.