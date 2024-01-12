en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Sentences Delivered in Keshy’ra Robinson’s Homicide Case

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Sentences Delivered in Keshy’ra Robinson’s Homicide Case

In a solemn courtroom in Toledo, Ohio, two individuals were sentenced in relation to the tragic homicide of Keshy’ra Robinson, a young woman who was brutally killed while asleep in the sanctuary of her home back in November 2022. Deangelo Woodson, a 19-year-old from Toledo, was initially facing a murder charge for the incident, which saw Keshy’ra Robinson fall victim to a fatal gunshot wound inflicted by an unknown assailant who fired into her residence.

Alford Pleas and Sentencing

However, in a turn of events, Woodson entered an Alford plea to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. This maneuver, often used in the US legal system, allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while acknowledging that the evidence against them is likely to result in a conviction. The plea resulted in a 14-year prison sentence for Woodson for Keshy’ra Robinson’s death. In addition, he received an additional nine years for a separate felonious assault charge, culminating in a total prison sentence of 23 years.

The second defendant in this case, Savannah Robinson, also opted for an Alford plea. She was subsequently sentenced to four years in prison for felonious assault. Initially, she was charged with the same offense, highlighting the complexity and volatility of this particular case.

The Tragic Death of Keshy’ra Robinson

The horrifying circumstances surrounding Keshy’ra Robinson’s death emerged when Toledo police responded to a report of shots being fired. The officers discovered Robinson in her home, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office later determined the cause of death to be a homicide, resulting from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Community Impact and Reflection

The death of Keshy’ra Robinson, and the subsequent trial of Deangelo Woodson and Savannah Robinson, has undoubtedly sent shockwaves throughout the Toledo community. Cases such as this not only highlight the devastating and immediate impact of gun violence, but also the ongoing trauma and ripple effects such incidents have on family members, friends, and the wider community. As the legal proceedings draw to a close, the community of Toledo must now come together to remember Keshy’ra Robinson and work towards preventing such tragedies from happening in the future.

0
Crime United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
18 seconds ago
Acid Attack Suspects Arrested After Firefight with Police in Lahore's Shahdara Town
In the heart of Lahore’s Shahdara Town, a routine police stop escalated into a shootout that saw two men, Yasir and Naveed, arrested after they opened fire on police officers. The incident, which unfolded at the Kala Khatai T-point, began when the police signaled the duo on their motorcycle to halt for a routine check.
Acid Attack Suspects Arrested After Firefight with Police in Lahore's Shahdara Town
Bermuda's First 'No Body' Murder Trial: The Chavelle Dillon Burgess Case
29 mins ago
Bermuda's First 'No Body' Murder Trial: The Chavelle Dillon Burgess Case
Guayaquil Strives for Normalcy Amidst Gang Violence
36 mins ago
Guayaquil Strives for Normalcy Amidst Gang Violence
Indiana Woman Sentenced for $80,000 Online Romance Scam
26 seconds ago
Indiana Woman Sentenced for $80,000 Online Romance Scam
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
20 mins ago
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Former Kenyan Assistant Minister Arrested in Uganda on Gold Smuggling Charges
20 mins ago
Former Kenyan Assistant Minister Arrested in Uganda on Gold Smuggling Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
16 seconds
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
54 seconds
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
1 min
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
16 mins
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
17 mins
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
20 mins
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
21 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
24 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
26 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
42 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app