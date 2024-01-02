Seniors Scammed on Facebook Marketplace: A Cautionary Tale

Union County senior citizens have fallen prey to a Facebook Marketplace scam, resulting in a $100 loss. A considerable sum given their fixed retirement income, the incident has not just led to a monetary setback but also a loss of trust in digital marketplaces. JoAnne (name changed to maintain privacy), narrated her ordeal to WBTV News, post filing a complaint with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The Scam

The scam was set into motion when JoAnne discovered a couch listed at $400 on Facebook Marketplace. The seller convinced her to make a $100 deposit to secure the purchase. Although she initially resisted, she transferred the amount via Zelle after the seller offered her a second chance. However, the scam came to light when the seller demanded an additional $50 for delivery, which JoAnne declined to send. The seller then disappeared, leaving JoAnne without her couch or her $100.

Aftermath

The financial loss has significantly impacted JoAnne and her husband due to their limited income. Despite their best efforts, the couple’s attempts to seek help from their bank Truist, Zelle, and Facebook have so far been in vain. However, WBTV News has reached out to Zelle and Truist, seeking their comments on the matter. Lieutenant James Maye from the Sheriff’s Office advises users to never disclose personal information or make a deposit without confirming the seller’s authenticity.

Seeking Justice

The couple has filed a police report, and Truist is coordinating with Zelle for further investigation. This incident has underscored the vulnerabilities faced by seniors online and highlighted the need for more robust safety measures on digital marketplaces. As JoAnne and her husband continue their quest for justice, their story serves as a stark reminder of the perils of online scams targeting the most vulnerable in our society.