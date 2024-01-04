en English
Crime

Senior FBI Official Violated Sexual Harassment, Religious Discrimination Policies: DOJ Inspector General

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) for the Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed an incident involving a senior Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) official who engaged in inappropriate conduct with a subordinate. The OIG’s investigation found that the then-Acting Deputy Assistant Director violated the Department’s sexual harassment, religious discrimination, and professional conduct policies by making a sexual and religious joke accompanied by an offensive gesture and touching the subordinate’s rear end. The incident occurred in the workplace, and the OIG has completed its investigation, forwarding its findings to the FBI for further action.

Investigation and Findings

The OIG pursued the investigation rigorously, substantiating the allegation against the senior FBI official. The inappropriate behavior included making an offensive joke involving sex and religion and physically touching a subordinate’s rear end. This act is a clear violation of the agency’s policies on sexual harassment, religious discrimination, and professional conduct.

FBI’s Response

The FBI has been informed of the OIG’s findings, and it is now up to them to take further action. The identities and current statuses of the individuals involved in the incident were not disclosed. The OIG uses a ‘preponderance of the evidence’ standard to determine misconduct within the DOJ. As of now, the FBI has been contacted for a response but has not yet provided one.

Impact and Implications

This incident has significant implications for the FBI and the Department of Justice. It not only highlights the issue of sexual harassment and discrimination within the organization but also brings into question the culture that allowed such misconduct to occur. This incident serves as a reminder that every organization, irrespective of its stature, must enforce strict policies against inappropriate conduct to ensure a safe and respectful workplace environment.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

