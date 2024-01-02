en English
Crime

Senior Citizen Detained in Ingushetia: Accused of Sheltering Terrorists Amidst ‘Haram New Year’ Celebration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Senior Citizen Detained in Ingushetia: Accused of Sheltering Terrorists Amidst 'Haram New Year' Celebration

In the heartland of Ingushetia, Russia, 60-year-old Mussa Barakhoev found himself engulfed in a whirlwind of accusations and criminal proceedings. The charges against him are grave: providing refuge to Ozdoev and Gurazhev, two known Islamic terrorists. These wanted men are infamous for their alleged involvement in a blood-chilling incident in 2023—the ruthless slaying of three committed police officers.

Unexpected Detention Amidst Celebrations

Barakhoev’s arrest took place during a family celebration of what he referred to as the ‘Haram New Year’—a term unheard of in traditional Islamic practices. In a scene almost surreal, Barakhoev, attired in a red cap and a flowing beard resembling Santa Claus, was taken into custody by law enforcement officers.

Ingushetia’s Web of Terrorism

The investigation of Barakhoev’s alleged connections with terrorism comes in the wake of the release of Leila Gatagazheva. A native of Ingushetia, Gatagazheva had been detained for purported links with the dreaded ‘Islamic State’ militants in Syria. After serving a term of five years in an Iraqi prison, she was freed, despite the ‘Memorial’ Centre for Defence of Human Rights’ concerns about potential witness tampering.

Stepping Up Anti-Terrorist Measures

This incident has brought to light the stern stance taken by Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, on countering extremist ideologies. Kadyrov has held relatives of suspected extremists accountable for their kin’s actions, emphasizing the need for stringent control in combating terrorist propaganda. He issued a potent warning, stating that anyone advocating illegal activities in Chechnya will be shown no mercy.

Meanwhile, the region has also witnessed protests demanding an investigation into the death of a Chechen prisoner in an Austrian prison, along with expressions of solidarity for Palestinians.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

