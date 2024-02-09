Seminarian Arrested for Child Pornography: A Community in Shock

In a stunning turn of events, 28-year-old Broderick Witt, a seminarian studying to become a priest at Mount St. Mary's Seminary & School of Theology in Cincinnati, was arrested on Friday morning due to a child pornography investigation. This shocking revelation has left the community reeling and questioning the integrity of the institution that was meant to shape Witt into a spiritual leader.

The Arrest and Investigation

Witt was serving as an intern at St. Albert the Great parish in Kettering when he was taken into custody by Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies who had a warrant to search his living quarters. The Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations (RECI) section began investigating Witt in September 2023 after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Upon searching his residence, the investigators discovered a trove of child pornography material, leading to Witt's arrest. He was charged with eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. The gravity of the charges and the circumstances surrounding the arrest have made this a high-profile case, drawing attention from both local and national media outlets.

The Seminary's Response and Policy

Following Witt's arrest, Rev. Anthony R. Brausch, Rector of Mount St. Mary's Seminary, released a statement confirming that Witt is no longer a student at the seminary or a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. The seminary has strict policies against possessing or accessing such material and has cooperated fully with law enforcement during the investigation.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any form of child exploitation and has expressed its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all children. In the wake of Witt's arrest, the Archdiocese has pledged to review its screening and monitoring processes for seminarians to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

A Call for Vigilance and Healing

The arrest of Broderick Witt has sent shockwaves through the community, as people struggle to reconcile the image of a trusted seminarian with the heinous crimes he has been accused of. While the legal process continues, it is crucial for the community to come together in support of the victims and their families.

As the Archdiocese of Cincinnati works to address the failings that allowed this situation to occur, it is essential for everyone to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting the most vulnerable members of society. By fostering open communication, promoting awareness, and reporting suspicious activities, we can help prevent such tragedies from happening again.

In the days and weeks to come, the community will grapple with the aftermath of Broderick Witt's arrest and the questions it raises about trust, responsibility, and the role of religious institutions in society. As the legal process unfolds, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that justice is served and that the victims receive the support and care they need to heal and move forward.

UPDATE: Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section at (513) 946-8338.

