Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested in Domestic Incident

Christian Dumontet, the husband of Christine Quinn from Netflix's 'Selling Sunset,' was arrested on March 19 following a domestic dispute in Hollywood Hills, where he allegedly harmed their toddler with a glass bottle. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the incident around 2 pm, leading to Dumontet's custody on assault charges.

Advertisment

Details of the Incident

The altercation reportedly began with a domestic dispute, culminating in Dumontet throwing a bag containing a glass bottle. Although the intended target was missed, the bottle struck the couple's child, necessitating emergency medical attention. Following the event, Dumontet was seen being escorted by police in a bathrobe, as captured by TMZ. This incident has thrown Quinn and Dumontet, a couple known for their appearances on 'Selling Sunset' and their high-profile lifestyle, into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Quinn and Dumontet's Public Persona

Advertisment

Christine Quinn rose to fame through 'Selling Sunset,' a reality series showcasing the competitive world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Quinn and Dumontet's relationship, including their lavish wedding and the birth of their son, has been a focal point of the series. Despite Quinn's departure from the show and her recent ventures into real estate entrepreneurship with Dumontet, this incident brings unforeseen scrutiny to their personal lives.

Impact and Public Reaction

The news of Dumontet's arrest and the nature of the incident have sparked discussions on domestic violence and the pressures of public life. As the couple navigates this challenging time, the incident highlights the often unseen struggles behind the glamour of reality TV fame. The community and fans of 'Selling Sunset' await further developments, hoping for a resolution and the well-being of the involved parties, especially the child.

This incident not only casts a shadow over Dumontet and Quinn's personal lives but also raises important conversations about domestic safety and the impact of familial disputes. As details continue to emerge, the public's focus remains on the welfare of the child and the legal proceedings that will follow.