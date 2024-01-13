en English
Crime

Self-Defense Claim Contested in Maryland Shooting Case

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Self-Defense Claim Contested in Maryland Shooting Case

In an unsettling incident that unfolded in a Springdale townhouse in Prince George’s County, Maryland, a self-defense claim is under severe scrutiny. The case at hand concerns the shooting death of 27-year-old Domonique Scott Hayes, allegedly at the hands of his roommate, 38-year-old Richard Bennaugh, in a dispute over a TV remote.

Alleged Self-Defense or Premeditation?

Bennaugh, who was prohibited from owning a firearm due to a prior conviction, reported to the police that he shot Hayes in self-defense. He narrated an episode wherein Hayes confronted him with knives, prompting him to fire multiple times. After believing he had missed Hayes, Bennaugh returned to sleep, later visiting a dispensary and a tobacco shop. Upon his return, he disposed of the shell casings before checking on Hayes, who he then discovered was dead.

Contradicting Evidence Emerges

However, the police investigation unearthed evidence suggesting a different narrative. The crime scene analysis indicated that Hayes might have been shot while retreating, with bullet holes found in multiple locations throughout the townhouse. This discovery cast a shadow of doubt over Bennaugh’s self-defense claim, leading him to surrender to the authorities.

Charged and Awaiting Trial

Consequently, the 38-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter. The shocking incident has sent ripples through the usually quiet neighborhood, leaving residents grappling with the reality of such a violent event unfolding in their midst. The case continues to unfold, with each revelation adding another layer to this complex story of alleged self-defense and contested evidence.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

