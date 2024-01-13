en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Selangor Police Officers Suspended Amidst Rising Cases of Misconduct

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:01 am EST
Selangor Police Officers Suspended Amidst Rising Cases of Misconduct

In an unprecedented turn of events, two Selangor patrol officers have been suspended from duty over their alleged involvement in a case of robbery and rape. The suspension was confirmed by Selangor Police Chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, who clarified that the officers, a constable and a lance corporal, will remain suspended until the conclusion of criminal and disciplinary investigations into the incident which transpired in Bukit Ampang View. The officers, in their 20s and 30s, have been remanded for seven days in relation to the case.

Rising Cases of Police Misconduct

Regrettably, this occurrence is not solitary. In recent months, the Police Force (PDRM) has been grappling with a growing number of cases involving police misconduct, raising serious questions about the integrity of the force. In response, nationwide directives have been issued by Razarudin to District Police Chiefs to ensure closer supervision of police officers and members. Despite these incidents, Razarudin has questioned the necessity of overhauling the entire police training program, highlighting the importance of officers adhering to procedures and their oath to evade drugs and criminal activities.

Commitment to Transparency

Addressing these concerns, Razarudin has assured that the PDRM is devoted to not tolerating criminal behavior within its ranks. He emphasized the commitment to conducting transparent investigations. An example of this commitment was cited where a police officer was charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code for a fatal hit-and-run of a secondary school student. In another incident from December 2023, a senior police officer was arrested in connection with a fatal accident in Meru, Ipoh. Furthermore, an investigation is currently underway for four policemen detained on suspicion of processing ketum for personal use, which includes urine screening tests.

Future Course of Action

In the wake of these alarming incidents, the PDRM faces the challenge of rebuilding public trust while ensuring the enforcement of law and order. The force will have to strike a balance between maintaining discipline within its ranks and safeguarding the rights of the public. The future course of action will determine whether these incidents are isolated cases or symptomatic of a deeper malaise within the force.

0
Crime Law Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Deadly Shooting in Memphis: Woman Suspected in Premeditated Murder
Memphis, Tennessee, a city known for its vibrant music history and rich culture, is today grappling with a chilling incident that has left its peaceful neighborhood of Parkway Village in shock. In an unfortunate turn of events, a man was found dead, the victim of a fatal shooting. The man-down call was received by the
Deadly Shooting in Memphis: Woman Suspected in Premeditated Murder
Daycare Doubles as Drug Hub: Owner and Accomplice Arrested
10 mins ago
Daycare Doubles as Drug Hub: Owner and Accomplice Arrested
Former Saddle Brook Resident Sentenced for Role in Fatal Drug Overdose
16 mins ago
Former Saddle Brook Resident Sentenced for Role in Fatal Drug Overdose
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
4 mins ago
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
Four Suspects Arrested Following Shooting Incident in Mobile, Alabama
5 mins ago
Four Suspects Arrested Following Shooting Incident in Mobile, Alabama
Dallas Teen Arrested for Capital Murder in Fatal Shooting of Two Teenagers
9 mins ago
Dallas Teen Arrested for Capital Murder in Fatal Shooting of Two Teenagers
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
2 mins
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
2 mins
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
3 mins
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
3 mins
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
3 mins
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
4 mins
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
Minnesota Timberwolves Dominate Portland Trail Blazers in Convincing Victory
4 mins
Minnesota Timberwolves Dominate Portland Trail Blazers in Convincing Victory
Warriors Outplay Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Match; Thompson and DeRozan Shine
5 mins
Warriors Outplay Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Match; Thompson and DeRozan Shine
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app