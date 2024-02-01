Security Operatives Thwart Diesel Smuggling Operation on Calabar-Itu Highway

On a brisk Monday morning, the Calabar-Itu Highway in Nigeria played host to an intriguing drama as the Anti-vandal squad of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom State Command, swung into action. Responding to a tip-off, they apprehended a group of six suspects engaged in an illegal petroleum operation. The suspects, disguised as members of a joint task force of a security agency, were escorting a truck loaded with approximately 45,000 litres of diesel, otherwise known as Automative Gas Oil (AGO), to an undisclosed location without the appropriate documentation.

The individuals, now under investigation at the State Command headquarters, were identified as Abbas Ohis, Jubrin James, Aniefiok Okon, Maduka Ojukwu, Idorenyin Etim, and Uche Ahechukwu. The audacious act of criminal conspiracy, illegal dealing of petroleum product, and impersonation, was carried out under the guise of a security joint task force, an identity that had previously granted them unhindered passage through the highway's checkpoints.

Decisive Action Against Economic Sabotage

During a news conference in Uyo, the state Commandant, Eluwade Eluyemi, announced the arrest and issued a stern warning to perpetrators of illegalities within the petroleum industry. The command, he affirmed, remains resolute in its mandate to combat all acts of economic sabotage within the oil and gas industry in Akwa Ibom.

The crackdown on this illicit operation not only underscores the pervasive issue of petroleum smuggling in Nigeria but also highlights the commendable efforts of security agencies in curtailing these activities.