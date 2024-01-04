Security Operation ‘Rejesha Amani Marsabit’ Makes Significant Strides in Marsabit: Livestock Recovery in Isiolo County

In a significant stride towards security enhancement, the ‘Rejesha Amani Marsabit’ operation has made substantial headway in curbing illegal arms possession in Marsabit. Spanning from May 10th to 25th, the operation has yielded a remarkable cache of arms, including 110 rifles, one pistol, and 1231 rounds of ammunition, as well as a variety of crude weapons. These recoveries were made across several Sub-Counties throughout Marsabit, indicating the widespread reach of the operation.

Public Cooperation Crucial to Success

The National Police Service stressed the imperative role of public cooperation in these ongoing efforts. Encouraging individuals to come forward with any information regarding suspicious activities, especially those related to drug trafficking, the service is actively bolstering its efforts to improve security in the region. Further, the service is championing the voluntary surrender of any illegal firearms to their on-ground teams, underlining their commitment to creating a safer environment for the public.

Security Operation Recovers Stolen Livestock in Isiolo County

In parallel, a successful security operation in Isiolo County led to the recovery of 201 camels and 300 goats and sheep, stolen by cattle rustlers. This operation, which involved security personnel, village elders, and animal trackers, managed to retrieve 93 camels on the same day they were stolen. Additional camels were recovered from five suspected hideouts, a testament to the operation’s efficiency and effectiveness. Regrettably, one camel perished during a shootout with police officers.

Return of Recovered Livestock and Ongoing Efforts

The recovered livestock will be returned to their rightful owners in a ceremony presided over by Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki. This is part of a broader initiative to combat livestock theft, as demonstrated by the recent recovery of 10 stolen cattle from the Ngaremara area. These successive victories underscore the ongoing determination of law enforcement and the community to restore peace and security in the region.