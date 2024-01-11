en English
Crime

Security Guards Charged with Assaulting Journalists and Police Officers in Nairobi Bar Raid

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Security Guards Charged with Assaulting Journalists and Police Officers in Nairobi Bar Raid

In an incident that shocked Nairobi’s Kilimani area, eleven security guards from the Kettle House Bar and Grill were charged with assaulting journalists and police officers amid a Nacada-led operation to apprehend shisha users last Friday. The incident led to a confrontation at the establishment resulting in the injury of three journalists and three police officers.

Security Guards Charged

The guards, identified as Albanus Luseno Mucheywa, Charles Otieno Opiyo, Bramuel Ngosane, Joseph Mwai Owiyo, Daniel Kaka Einyangala, Iddi Onyango Odaga, Daniel Mburu Ngugi, Antony Ndune Wanjiku, Emily Awuor, Elizabeth Malesi, and Linda Chapkorir, faced six charges and pleaded not guilty before senior principal magistrate Gilbert Shikwe. Each was released on a bond of Sh100,000 or a cash bail of Sh30,000. However, nine other guards who had been previously released on a police cash bail of Sh10,000, failed to appear in court, leading to the forfeiture of their bail and the issuance of arrest warrants against them.

Restaurant Manager Charged

In addition to the security personnel, the restaurant manager, Sospeter Onyango Otieno, was charged with one count of selling shisha and released on a cash bail of Sh10,000.

Victims of the Assault

The victims of the alleged assault included three journalists, Boniface Okendo, Jane Kibira, and Boniface Elvis, who were reporting on the operation. Three police officers – Joseph Ruto, Joel Kirimi Nyaga, and Boniface Muia – were also injured during the confrontation. The incident has raised questions about the safety of journalists and law enforcement personnel in the line of duty.

Defence counsel requested reasonable bail terms, citing the guards’ cooperation with police, their family responsibilities, and the current economic challenges. The prosecution agreed to bail but emphasized the seriousness of the charges, underscoring the need for justice for the victims and a deterrent for such actions in the future.

Crime Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

    © 2023 BNN
