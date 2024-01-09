Security Guard Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Child Defilement in Lagos

In a landmark decision, the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sentenced security guard, Olawale Olarewaju, to life imprisonment for the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The sentence, delivered by Justice Rahman Oshodi, marked the end of an eight-year-long journey to justice for the survivor, now 18. Despite facing significant hurdles, including a worrying lapse in the operations of the Nigeria Correctional Service, justice finally prevailed.

A Delayed Road to Justice

Justice Oshodi criticized the Ikoyi Custodial Centre for its failure to bring Olarewaju to court for arraignment for eight long years. This significant delay was deemed an operational lapse on the part of the Nigeria Correctional Service. Initially, the case was struck out due to lack of diligent prosecution. However, it was later reinstated and Olarewaju was finally brought to court in 2023.

Survivor’s Testimony Crucial to Verdict

The survivor, whose identity has been kept confidential for her protection, testified that Olarewaju forcefully had sexual intercourse with her at a construction site where he was employed. Her account was corroborated by her father’s testimony, adding weight to the prosecution’s case. Despite Olarewaju’s contradictory claims during the trial, the evidence against him was overwhelming.

Conviction and Sentencing

The judge found Olarewaju guilty as charged and sentenced him to life imprisonment. As part of the sentence, Olarewaju’s name will be entered in the Lagos State Government’s Sexual Offences Register. The heinous act committed by Olarewaju violated Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, which deals with child defilement.