Security Guard in Rukungiri Arrested for Fatal Shooting of 22-Year-Old in Banana Plantation

A chilling incident in Rukungiri District has led to the arrest of a private security guard following the alleged shooting death of 22-year-old Kenneth Masanyu.

Advertisment

Masanyu, who was visiting relatives, tragically lost his life in a banana plantation he mistakenly entered. The guard, identified as Nicholas Ainembabazi and employed by Millennium Security Company, is now facing murder charges as the community reels from the tragedy.

Ill-fated Visit Turns Tragic

Kenneth Masanyu's visit to relatives in Kebisoni Town Council turned deadly when he strayed into a banana plantation while trying to reach his grandmother's home. According to police spokesperson Elly Maate, the confusion over the path led Masanyu directly into the guarded area of the plantation.

Advertisment

Despite Ainembabazi's command to sit, Masanyu remained standing, prompting the guard to fire the fatal shot. The incident, occurring around 10 pm on March 5, has sparked outrage and sorrow within the community.

Following the shooting, the Millennium Security Company's area manager promptly informed the Rukungiri central police station. The police have since taken Ainembabazi into custody, visited the crime scene, and initiated a thorough investigation. The body of Masanyu was moved to Rwakabengo health center III for postmortem.

Police spokesperson Maate condemned the guard's lethal action, emphasizing that non-lethal means should have been employed to handle the situation. The incident has raised significant concerns over the protocols and training of private security personnel.

Advertisment

Looking Forward: Implications and Calls for Action

This tragic event has not only left a family in mourning but also raised critical questions about the oversight and accountability of private security companies. As the investigation continues, there is a growing demand for stricter regulations and training for security guards, especially in handling non-compliant individuals without resorting to deadly force.

The community's trust in private security is at stake, and the outcome of this case may well determine the future of security protocols in Rukungiri and beyond.