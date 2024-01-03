en English
Crime

Security Guard Found Dead in Kota Kinabalu: Investigation Underway

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Security Guard Found Dead in Kota Kinabalu: Investigation Underway

A 48-year-old security guard was found dead in his rented accommodations at Jalan Tuaran Bypass in Kota Kinabalu, sparking an investigation into the cause of his death. The guard, a native of Kota Belud and an employee of a local college, was discovered by his employer on a Wednesday morning after he did not report to work for two consecutive days.

Discovery of the Deceased

The employer was drawn to the security guard’s rented room by a foul smell. Enlisting the help of the room’s owner, they gained entry to find the guard’s lifeless body. The time of death is yet to be determined, but the guard’s absence from work suggests he had been dead for at least two days.

Police Investigation

Kota Kinabalu Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah confirmed that an initial investigation had been conducted. There were no immediate indicators of foul play, suggesting the security guard may have died of natural causes or an accident. His body was subsequently transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Postmortem Examination

The postmortem examination will be crucial in confirming the cause of the guard’s death. The results will subsequently inform any further investigations or necessary actions. The incident underscores the importance of regular health checks, particularly for individuals living alone.

Crime Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

