Security Guard Found Dead in Diesel Tank at Abuja School, Sparking Investigation

Residents of Ushafa Community in Abuja's Bwari Area Council were shaken by a tragic event early Thursday morning when a local security guard, identified as Mr. Titus Najin, was discovered dead in a diesel tank near LEA Primary School, where he was employed. The discovery has prompted a police investigation into the circumstances leading to his mysterious demise.

Advertisment

The incident came to light when Mr. Najin failed to perform his morning duties at the school, causing concern among the staff and pupils. According to the school's Assistant Headmaster, Mr. Mailafia Moni, a search was initiated which led to the grim discovery of Mr. Najin's body in the diesel tank, dressed only in his boxers.

Efforts to rescue him were in vain as he was pronounced dead upon arrival at Bwari General Hospital. The night before the incident, the school had experienced vandalism and theft, as reported by the Head Mistress, Mrs. Patricia Inya, suggesting a possible connection to the security guard's death.

Investigation Underway

Police officers were seen at the scene to conduct preliminary investigations into the incident. An anonymous officer indicated that the death might be linked to criminal activity, either involving Mr. Najin as a victim of an attack or possibly related to an attempt to steal diesel from the tank. The precise cause of his death remains unclear, pending a thorough investigation.

The community and school are grappling with the loss of Mr. Najin, who was described as a dedicated worker responsible for the security of both the school and the nearby MTN mast. The incident left pupils unable to attend classes, highlighting the impact of the tragedy on daily school operations. The ongoing police investigation aims to uncover the facts surrounding Mr. Najin's death, as the school and community seek closure and answers to the many questions raised by this mysterious and tragic event.