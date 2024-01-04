en English
Crime

Security Guard Fatally Shot in Hafizabad Petrol Pump Robbery

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST
Security Guard Fatally Shot in Hafizabad Petrol Pump Robbery

In a chilling episode of crime and loss, a security guard was fatally shot at a petrol pump in Hafizabad during a robbery attempt by motorcycle-riding bandits. The incident, which transpired on Wednesday at the Pindi Bhattian Interchange, underscores the precarious situations such guards often find themselves in, and the extraordinary risks they undertake in their line of duty.

The Fatal Confrontation

The security guard, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, met a tragic end when he tried to resist the robbers’ attempt. The dacoits, undeterred by his resistance, responded with brutal force, shooting him multiple times. Critically injured in the confrontation, the guard was promptly transported to a trauma center. However, his injuries were too severe, and he later succumbed to them.

Robbery and Escape

Following the deadly confrontation, the robbers proceeded to rob the petrol pump’s cashier, making away with a significant amount of money. The stolen sum is reported to be in the range of lacs of rupees. Having secured their loot, the bandits made a swift escape, leaving the scene of crime before the police could arrive.

The Investigation

Despite the availability of CCTV footage, the police have yet to apprehend the suspects. The footage provides clear images of the culprits and is expected to play a crucial role in their identification. However, the fact that the perpetrators remain at large adds to the concern about the escalating crime situation in the region.

Crime Pakistan Security
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

