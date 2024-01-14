Security Guard Fatally Assaulted in Ghaziabad: A Call for Justice

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sunil, a 27-year-old security guard hailing from Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, was brutally attacked and killed by two unidentified men on a motorcycle. The deadly assault took place in Matrika Vihar, Ghaziabad as Sunil was heading home to Noida post his duty hours on Friday.

Advertisment

Unfolding of the Tragic Incident

The attackers accused Sunil of being inebriated and using offensive language against them before launching their brutal attack. Amid the assault, Sunil's head accidentally hit a pole, leading to critical injuries. Once the assailants fled the scene, witnesses to the incident rushed the unconscious guard to a nearby hospital.

Aftermath of the Assault

Advertisment

Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Sunil succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the hospital. The incident has triggered shockwaves of grief and outrage in the community, with demands for justice echoing from all corners.

Official Response and Actions

The Khoda police station, under whose jurisdiction the assault took place, has registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the victim's family. The law enforcement agencies are currently in the process of identifying and locating the two accused bikers, who are believed to be responsible for the deadly attack.