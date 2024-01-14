en English
Crime

Security Guard Fatally Assaulted in Ghaziabad: A Call for Justice

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
Security Guard Fatally Assaulted in Ghaziabad: A Call for Justice

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sunil, a 27-year-old security guard hailing from Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, was brutally attacked and killed by two unidentified men on a motorcycle. The deadly assault took place in Matrika Vihar, Ghaziabad as Sunil was heading home to Noida post his duty hours on Friday.

Unfolding of the Tragic Incident

The attackers accused Sunil of being inebriated and using offensive language against them before launching their brutal attack. Amid the assault, Sunil’s head accidentally hit a pole, leading to critical injuries. Once the assailants fled the scene, witnesses to the incident rushed the unconscious guard to a nearby hospital.

Aftermath of the Assault

Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Sunil succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the hospital. The incident has triggered shockwaves of grief and outrage in the community, with demands for justice echoing from all corners.

Official Response and Actions

The Khoda police station, under whose jurisdiction the assault took place, has registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family. The law enforcement agencies are currently in the process of identifying and locating the two accused bikers, who are believed to be responsible for the deadly attack.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

