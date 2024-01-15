Security Guard Assaulted and Robbed at Bowen & Bowen Compound

In a shocking turn of events on Saturday night, Bowen & Bowen compound’s security guard, Darren Hensley, aged 44, found himself at the wrong end of a .38 revolver. The incident took place around 11:50 p.m. in Ladyville, when an unknown assailant, face concealed and donning a warm cap, accosted Hensley, demanding his job-issued .9mm pistol.

Unexpected Confrontation

The confrontation escalated when three additional men, dressed similarly to the first, joined the fray. Hensley was assaulted and subsequently bound, rendering him helpless against the robbers. The primary assailant, still brandishing the .38 revolver, seized the moment and took possession of Hensley’s .9mm pistol, a piece of equipment valued at $4,500.

Aftermath of the Robbery

But the thieves didn’t stop at the pistol. Hensley’s wallet was their next target, containing not only his identification but also $60 in cash. With their loot secured, the robbers disappeared into the night, leaving Hensley alone and restrained. The police have been notified of the incident and have initiated an investigation.

Investigation Underway

The local law enforcement is currently on the case, attempting to piece together the night’s events and identify the culprits. As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and the report does not provide any updates about the progress made or whether any suspects have been identified or apprehended.