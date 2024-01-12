en English
Crime

Security Firm Intercepts Vessel Carrying Stolen Crude Oil in Niger Delta

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Security Firm Intercepts Vessel Carrying Stolen Crude Oil in Niger Delta

In a significant operation in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, Tanita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a private security contractor, successfully intercepted a vessel suspected of carrying approximately 119 barrels of stolen crude oil. The operation took place on the Ekeni Sea, within the jurisdiction of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The vessel in question, known as MT KALI with IMO No. 8782800, was seized at around 12:25 am on Thursday, along with its crew of 12 members and 13 community workers.

The vessel is currently being held at the Tantita Operational Base in Oporoza, Gbaramatu Kingdom of Delta State. This operation was executed by TSSNL, a private security company led by ex-militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, famously known as Tompolo. This company was contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with the specific task of protecting oil pipelines and combatting oil theft in the region.

Controversial but Efficient

This partnership had sparked controversy during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Despite the controversy, the security firm has proven its worth by actively arresting individuals and confiscating vessels engaged in oil theft.

The Nigerian Government has reported that over N4.3 trillion worth of crude oil has been stolen in 7,143 pipeline vandalism incidents within a span of five years. The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), a federal agency, has declared oil theft as a national emergency. The repercussions of this theft are severe, impacting the nation’s economy, business climate, and oil industry profits significantly.

0
Crime Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

