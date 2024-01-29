Security Detail for Charl Kinnear's Widow Withdrawn Prior to Murder Trial

The widow of the slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Charl Kinnear, found herself without her dedicated security detail on the eve of her husband's murder trial. Nicolette Kinnear, who had previously expressed apprehension about the potential withdrawal of her protection, experienced her worst fears when her bodyguards were abruptly ordered to stand down merely two hours after reporting for duty.

Charl Kinnear's Murder: A Resurfacing Wound

Charl Kinnear was assassinated in September 2020, gunned down outside his residence in Bishop Lavis. At the time, he was engrossed in a thorough investigation of a complex gun racketeering case. The case had entangled Nafiz Modack, an alleged crime boss, and as many as eight high-ranking police officers. Intriguingly, just prior to his assassination, Kinnear's state-provided protection had been withdrawn, a chilling parallel to what his widow is currently facing.

Widow's Security Detail Withdrawn, Again

This isn't the first instance of Nicolette Kinnear's security detail being removed. In June 2021, she had faced a similar situation, which was resolved only after escalating the issue to the highest echelons of the South African Police Service (SAPS). This time around, the withdrawal of her security detail occurred a day before the commencement of her husband's murder trial at the Western Cape High Court.

Accountability and Unanswered Questions

Colonel Andr Traut, Western Cape police spokesperson, has maintained that the specifics of SAPS-provided protection for individuals remain classified. However, Nicolette Kinnear has lodged a culpable homicide complaint against those responsible for the removal of her husband's security. Following Charl Kinnear's assassination, Police Minister Beki Cele acknowledged that Kinnear had been under threat and had his police protection removed. Cele stated that the family 'deserves to know why' and emphasized the need for accountability if there was a failure in protecting him.