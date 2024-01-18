Security Breach Leads to Suspension of Work Release Program at Clearfield County Jail

The Clearfield County Jail has put a halt to its work release program following a security breach involving drug smuggling. The security breach was uncovered when an inmate participating in the program attempted to bring drugs into the facility. This incident is not a standalone event, but rather a component of a concerning pattern. In July 2023, the jail reported three overdoses, one of which tragically led to the death of a female inmate.

A Proactive Response to Security Concerns

In response to these security concerns, Clearfield County has procured new scanning equipment designed to screen both employees and inmates entering the jail thoroughly. This proactive measure was authorized by the Clearfield County Commissioners in October 2023. The purchase of this body scanner is a clear indication of the county's commitment to bolstering the jail's security protocols, aiming to prevent further security breaches and create a secure environment.

The work release program at Clearfield County Jail, designed to provide inmates with the opportunity to work outside the jail during the day and return in the evening, has been temporarily suspended. This suspension is a direct result of the recent drug smuggling incident. The program is expected to remain on pause until the new scanner is fully functional and integrated into the jail's security measures. The integration of the scanner will mark a significant step forward in the commitment to ensuring the safety and integrity of the jail.