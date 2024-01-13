en English
Crime

Security Breach at Tirumala: Drone Operated in No-Fly Zone

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Security Breach at Tirumala: Drone Operated in No-Fly Zone

A serious security breach unfolded at the revered Tirumala hills on Friday when a couple from Assam violated established drone regulations, capturing aerial footage of the area, designated as a no-fly zone. The couple managed to bypass the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) security at the Alipiri checkpost, carrying the drone into Tirumala and deploying it near the GNC toll gate. The drone captured videos of the ghat road and the valley before being spotted by passersby who alerted TTD vigilance officials.

Caught in the Act

Upon receiving information about the illicit drone activity, TTD officials swiftly arrived at the scene. The drone was seized, and the couple was detained for questioning. Interestingly, it was revealed during the enquiry that the male individual had previously served in the Indian Army. However, no further details about the couple were released to the public.

A Breach and its Consequences

Despite the seriousness of the incident, the TTD chose not to register a case against the couple. The recorded footage was promptly deleted by the officials. This incident, however, has highlighted a significant lapse in security at one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India.

Ensuring Future Security

In the aftermath of the incident, the TTD is probing how the drone was transported past the security checkpoint undetected. The TTD has also ordered a comprehensive probe into the incident and warned of stringent criminal action against anyone found using drones over the hill shrine, a direct contravention of the Agama Shastra rules.

Crime India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

