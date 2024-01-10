Secret Tunnel at NYC Chabad Synagogue Linked to Child Abuse Allegations

At the epicenter of grave allegations of child sexual abuse stands the Chabad movement in New York City, whose secret tunnel temple in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, has become a distressing symbol of a scandal stretching back 30 years. The tunnel, unearthed beneath a local synagogue, was home to disturbing items, including a soiled, small mattress and a high chair.

Revisiting the Pekkar Case

In 1991, a renowned member of the Chabad movement, Hirschel Pekkar, admitted to behaving inappropriately with a 5-year-old girl. In an unconventional turn of events, Pekkar faced no legal repercussions. A rabbinical court, instead of the law, intervened, directing him towards counseling. This case has resurfaced in light of the recent revelations, casting a shadow over the Chabad movement’s actions and intentions.

Recent Developments and Allegations

Recent video footage displaying the removal of the stained mattress from the hidden tunnel has amplified the concerns surrounding these allegations. Authorities reacted swiftly, filling the tunnel with concrete, a move that may have inadvertently destroyed potential evidence of additional crimes.

Commotion and Arrests

A riot erupted at the synagogue when Jewish students tried to prevent the NYPD and construction workers from sealing the tunnel. This tunnel, according to reports, was designed to connect the synagogue to a Jewish ritual bath site. This confrontation led to several arrests, escalating the gravity of the situation.

While these events unfold, a darker element has emerged. Antisemitic conspiracy theories, fueled by white nationalist and neo-Nazi accounts, have capitalized on the lack of moderation on social media platforms. This narrative has found parallels in the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, underscoring the potential for violence and further hate crimes.

This controversy, while shedding light on the alleged abuses, has also spotlighted a long-standing property dispute within the Chabad Lubavitch community and the history of blood libel conspiracy theories. As the situation continues to evolve, the repercussions will undoubtedly reverberate through the community and beyond.