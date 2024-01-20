Second Suspect Arrested in Wichita Downtown Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in Wichita, Kansas, in connection to a downtown shooting that claimed the life of a man earlier this week. 27-year-old Robert Harold Howland was apprehended Saturday morning on suspicion of committing first-degree murder and was subsequently booked into Sedgwick County Jail. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of South Santa Fe, a location not far from where the victim was discovered.

Shooting Details

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Ladonte Ostrander, was found with gunshot injuries to his lower body in the 900 block of South Market. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ostrander passed away approximately 35 minutes after being discovered at around 5:22 a.m. on Tuesday.

Second Suspect in Custody

Earlier in the week, another man, Yancy Hermosillo, was taken into custody in connection with the same shooting incident, also close to the crime scene. Hermosillo was not only charged in relation to the murder but also faces allegations of interfering with the police proceedings.

Searching for More Suspects

Authorities indicated on Friday that they were on the lookout for another individual who could potentially be linked to the shooting. Aside from the murder charges, Howland is also facing additional accusations of contempt of court and probation violation. This case marks the second homicide reported by police in Wichita in 2024.