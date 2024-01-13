en English
Colombia

Second Murder of 2024 Shakes Malta: Colombian Woman Found Dead in Sliema

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Second Murder of 2024 Shakes Malta: Colombian Woman Found Dead in Sliema

Malta woke up to a chilling scene on Saturday morning as news broke of a brutal murder in Sliema, a crime that marks the second homicide in the island nation this year. The victim, a 43-year-old Colombian woman, was found in her rental apartment on Triq Sir George Borg, her life cut short in what the authorities suspect to be a heated argument turned deadly.

A Confession and a Crime Scene

At 6:15 am, a man of the same nationality, covered in blood, walked into the Sliema Police Station. Without hesitation, he confessed to taking someone’s life. The police followed the trail of the grim confession to the apartment, where they found the woman stabbed in her bed.

Investigating the Unknown

The alleged murderer, a 43-year-old Colombian man, is now under police custody. The investigators are tirelessly working to establish the relationship between the two individuals. Interestingly, there are no previous criminal complaints or reports of domestic violence involving either party. The search for the murder weapon continues, suggesting that the crime was not premeditated.

Colombian Lives in Malta

According to immigration records, the woman had been living in Malta since October 2022, while her alleged killer arrived a few months later, in January 2023. The rest of their stories, their motivations, their relationship, remain shrouded in mystery. As the investigation unfolds, the police hope to shed light on these unanswered questions.

The inquiry into this case is led by Magistrate Leonard Caruana. This murder follows the New Year’s Day shooting of Eric Borg in Rabat, making it the second murder in Malta in 2024. As the nation grapples with this wave of violence, the world watches, hoping for justice and resolution.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

