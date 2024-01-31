Second Inmate Death in Six Weeks at Larimer County Jail Raises Questions

In a series of unfortunate events that have raised questions about inmate safety, Abraham Paetow, a 44-year-old Longmont resident, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Larimer County Jail. This incident, which occurred earlier this year, marks the second such occurrence within six weeks at the Fort Collins detention center.

Unanswered Questions Surrounding Paetow's Death

The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified Paetow as the victim who succumbed to unknown causes at the jail. Despite a comprehensive forensic autopsy conducted just two days after Paetow's death, the cause and manner of death remain a mystery, leaving room for further testing and investigation.

On the evening of January 6, during a routine cell check, a jail deputy discovered Paetow alone and unresponsive. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts from deputies and medical staff, Paetow's condition failed to improve. He was swiftly transported to a local hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

A Troubling Pattern at Larimer County Jail?

This incident follows a strikingly similar case involving another inmate, Raul Ortiz Jr., who was also found unresponsive by a jail deputy within the same six-week span. The cause of Ortiz's death was later determined to be an accidental result of mixed drug toxicity from methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The uncanny resemblance between the two incidents has cast a shadow over the Larimer County Jail, sparking concerns over inmate safety and the protocols in place to ensure their wellbeing.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Paetow's death. As the community awaits answers, the spotlight is firmly on the Larimer County Jail, with the hope that this tragic trend does not continue.