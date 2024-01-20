Swindon's Daniel Smart missing again, urgent search intensifies for second day

A race against time is currently underway in the Eldene area of Swindon, as 33-year-old Daniel Smart goes missing for the second time in two days. The sudden disappearance has led to a comprehensive search involving the deployment of a police helicopter. Daniel, last heard from around 11:30 am on Saturday, January 20, has left his family and authorities deeply concerned for his welfare.

Previous Disappearance and Safe Return

Only recently, on Friday, January 19, Daniel was reported missing but was found safe around 5:30 pm. This shows a pattern of sudden disappearances, which makes the current situation more alarming. The brevity of time between his safe return and the new report of him missing again, less than 24 hours later, indicates a situation of high vulnerability.

Description and Appeal for Public Assistance

Daniel is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, with dark brown hair. His last seen attire was black cargo trousers, a blue t-shirt, and a black windbreaker. Wiltshire Police, actively involved in the search, have requested the public's assistance in locating him. They urge anyone with information to contact them using the emergency number 999 with the log reference 83 of January 20.

Police Assurance

In an attempt to encourage maximum participation and cooperation in the search, the police have reassured the public that reporting a missing person is not a waste of time. They further confirmed that Daniel will not be in trouble upon being found, quelling any fears that may hinder people from coming forward with information.