en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Second-Degree Assault Charge for Lincoln Man Following Jail Altercation

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
Second-Degree Assault Charge for Lincoln Man Following Jail Altercation

Breaking from Lincoln, Nebraska, a 36-year-old man named Jaden McHugh has been charged with second-degree assault following an incident at the Lancaster County jail. The event unfolded during the intake process, with McHugh, who was not restrained, adopting an aggressive stance against two corrections officers.

Altercation Details

Despite the officers’ attempts to deescalate the situation, McHugh advanced, compelling the officers to force him to the ground. A struggle ensued, during which McHugh managed to flip onto his back and deliver two punches to an officer’s face, escalating the confrontation.

Taser Use

As the situation intensified, one of the officers felt it necessary to use a Taser on McHugh when he attempted to grab it. The officers were eventually able to subdue and handcuff McHugh.

Context of the Incident

This incident, reported by Journal Star’s reporter Alex Vargas, is part of a broader coverage of public safety-related stories. These include a missing person case, thefts involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles, a fatal police shooting, issues of domestic violence, and initiatives to assist the homeless population in avoiding jail time.

0
Crime United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Fratricide in Lytle Creek: Brother Fatally Shoots Tyler Monfort

By Quadri Adejumo

Police Arrest Duo in Guwahati Following New Year's Eve Gunfire Incident

By Rafia Tasleem

Unnerving Crime Wave Rocks Peaceful Swampscott Neighborhood

By BNN Correspondents

Convicted Rapist's Possible Parole Raises Concerns About Justice System

By Geeta Pillai

Doctor Fatally Shot in Qila Abdullah District: Investigation Underway ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Doctor Fatally Shot in Qila Abdullah District: Investigation Underway ...
heart comment 0
Crime Scene Investigator Fired for DUI after New Year’s Eve Crash

By Olalekan Adigun

Crime Scene Investigator Fired for DUI after New Year's Eve Crash
Major Cocaine Seizure at El Guergarat Border Amidst High-Profile Drug Case in Morocco

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Major Cocaine Seizure at El Guergarat Border Amidst High-Profile Drug Case in Morocco
Instagram Horror: Trader Discovers Explicit Images of Family Members

By Dil Bar Irshad

Instagram Horror: Trader Discovers Explicit Images of Family Members
Delayed Justice for Elderly Asian Victims Sparks Concern

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Delayed Justice for Elderly Asian Victims Sparks Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
NCD Vipers Gear Up for Digicel ExxonMobil Cup: New Appointments and Selection Trials
11 seconds
NCD Vipers Gear Up for Digicel ExxonMobil Cup: New Appointments and Selection Trials
Groundbreaking Approach: Treating Inner Ear Diseases via the Round Window Membrane
18 seconds
Groundbreaking Approach: Treating Inner Ear Diseases via the Round Window Membrane
UConn Men's Basketball Triumphs Over DePaul: A Display of Dominance
23 seconds
UConn Men's Basketball Triumphs Over DePaul: A Display of Dominance
Wisconsin Triumphs Over Iowa in Competitive College Basketball Game
24 seconds
Wisconsin Triumphs Over Iowa in Competitive College Basketball Game
Conversion Practices Controversy in Tasmania; Transparency Demands for Albert Hall; Pierce Brosnan Faces Charges
26 seconds
Conversion Practices Controversy in Tasmania; Transparency Demands for Albert Hall; Pierce Brosnan Faces Charges
Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension
2 mins
Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension
High School Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Burlington Township, and Others Score Big Wins
3 mins
High School Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Burlington Township, and Others Score Big Wins
German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party
3 mins
German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
4 mins
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
60 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app