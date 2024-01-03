Second-Degree Assault Charge for Lincoln Man Following Jail Altercation

Breaking from Lincoln, Nebraska, a 36-year-old man named Jaden McHugh has been charged with second-degree assault following an incident at the Lancaster County jail. The event unfolded during the intake process, with McHugh, who was not restrained, adopting an aggressive stance against two corrections officers.

Altercation Details

Despite the officers’ attempts to deescalate the situation, McHugh advanced, compelling the officers to force him to the ground. A struggle ensued, during which McHugh managed to flip onto his back and deliver two punches to an officer’s face, escalating the confrontation.

Taser Use

As the situation intensified, one of the officers felt it necessary to use a Taser on McHugh when he attempted to grab it. The officers were eventually able to subdue and handcuff McHugh.

Context of the Incident

This incident, reported by Journal Star’s reporter Alex Vargas, is part of a broader coverage of public safety-related stories. These include a missing person case, thefts involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles, a fatal police shooting, issues of domestic violence, and initiatives to assist the homeless population in avoiding jail time.