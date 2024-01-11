Second Bomb Threat in a Week Evacuates Virginia Middle School

For the second time within a week, John F. Kennedy Middle School in Suffolk, Virginia found itself in the grip of fear and uncertainty due to a bomb threat. The incident occurred on Thursday, January 11, prompting a swift and comprehensive response from local authorities. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire and Rescue were alerted and initiated a precautionary evacuation of the school.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

Adhering to the urgency of the situation, various law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, State Police, and K9 units, joined local authorities in enacting emergency protocols. A meticulous sweep of the building was undertaken, ensuring the safety of the students and staff, who had been evacuated to a secure location. Fortunately, the intensive search yielded no evidence of a bomb, and an all-clear was issued around 10:42 a.m., allowing students and staff to return to the school premises.

Deja Vu: A Repeated Threat

This harrowing incident echoes a similar threat made just two days prior, on Tuesday, when another bomb threat had once again led to an evacuation. In the earlier instance, the students were temporarily relocated to Booker T. Washington Elementary School, ensuring their safety while the school grounds were thoroughly checked. The repetition of such threats within such a short span has heightened concerns among school authorities, parents, and students alike.

Investigation and Public Appeal

In light of these incidences, the Suffolk Police Department has opened a comprehensive investigation to uncover the source of these threats. In an appeal for public assistance, the police have provided a contact number for both the Suffolk Police and the Suffolk Crime Line. They urge anyone with information that could aid their investigations to come forward, hoping to bring closure to this disturbing series of events. While no injuries have been reported in either incident, the psychological impact of these threats casts a long shadow over the school community.