en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Second Bomb Threat in a Week Evacuates Virginia Middle School

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
Second Bomb Threat in a Week Evacuates Virginia Middle School

For the second time within a week, John F. Kennedy Middle School in Suffolk, Virginia found itself in the grip of fear and uncertainty due to a bomb threat. The incident occurred on Thursday, January 11, prompting a swift and comprehensive response from local authorities. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire and Rescue were alerted and initiated a precautionary evacuation of the school.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

Adhering to the urgency of the situation, various law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, State Police, and K9 units, joined local authorities in enacting emergency protocols. A meticulous sweep of the building was undertaken, ensuring the safety of the students and staff, who had been evacuated to a secure location. Fortunately, the intensive search yielded no evidence of a bomb, and an all-clear was issued around 10:42 a.m., allowing students and staff to return to the school premises.

Deja Vu: A Repeated Threat

This harrowing incident echoes a similar threat made just two days prior, on Tuesday, when another bomb threat had once again led to an evacuation. In the earlier instance, the students were temporarily relocated to Booker T. Washington Elementary School, ensuring their safety while the school grounds were thoroughly checked. The repetition of such threats within such a short span has heightened concerns among school authorities, parents, and students alike.

Investigation and Public Appeal

In light of these incidences, the Suffolk Police Department has opened a comprehensive investigation to uncover the source of these threats. In an appeal for public assistance, the police have provided a contact number for both the Suffolk Police and the Suffolk Crime Line. They urge anyone with information that could aid their investigations to come forward, hoping to bring closure to this disturbing series of events. While no injuries have been reported in either incident, the psychological impact of these threats casts a long shadow over the school community.

0
Crime Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Mecosta County Jail Books Two More: An Insight into the Continuous Law Enforcement Efforts
Mecosta County’s local jail, currently housing 138 inmates, 124 males and 14 females, recently saw the addition of two individuals from Mt. Pleasant, Bryan Jiminez-Hernandez and Chasion H. Holland. This recent development underscores the ongoing commitment of local law enforcement agencies to public safety by addressing a wide array of violations. Charges against Jiminez-Hernandez and
Mecosta County Jail Books Two More: An Insight into the Continuous Law Enforcement Efforts
14-year-old Boy Charged in New Mexico Shooting Incident
8 mins ago
14-year-old Boy Charged in New Mexico Shooting Incident
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pine Bluff Shooting: A Community Mourns
8 mins ago
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pine Bluff Shooting: A Community Mourns
Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors
4 mins ago
Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors
Fire at El Cajon Apartment Complex: Residents Suffer Losses, Suspect Hunted
7 mins ago
Fire at El Cajon Apartment Complex: Residents Suffer Losses, Suspect Hunted
Harassment Leads to Young Woman's Suicide in Faridkot: Man Arrested
8 mins ago
Harassment Leads to Young Woman's Suicide in Faridkot: Man Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
11 seconds
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
2 mins
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
3 mins
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
3 mins
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
3 mins
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
3 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
4 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
4 mins
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
5 mins
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app