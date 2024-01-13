en English
Crime

Second Arrest Made in Gilbert Goons’ Teen Assault Case

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into a series of violent incidents in southeast Valley communities, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 18-year-old Garrett Bagshaw. This follows the earlier detention of 20-year-old Jacob Pennington, marking the second arrest in relation to the group assault on a 16-year-old Casteel High School student that occurred on November 18 near San Tan Mountain Regional Park.

The Gilbert Goons’ Reign of Terror

The gang in question, known as the ‘Gilbert Goons,’ has allegedly been active for over a year, responsible for a series of random attacks on teenagers in the area. Their most notable crime, however, is the fatal beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord at a Halloween party on October 28. Despite the clear pattern of violence, the Gilbert Police did not initially link the incidents due to a lack of specific mentions of the ‘Gilbert Goons’ in victim reports.

From Confession to Collaboration: Unmasking the Gilbert Goons

Jacob Pennington, the first arrestee, confessed to his involvement with the gang, thus strengthening the police’s understanding of the group’s activities. The arrest of Garrett Bagshaw in Mesa further corroborated the gang’s connection to the string of assaults. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Gilbert Police Department, is now spearheading the investigations into these gang-related attacks.

Community Safety at Stake: The Continuing Investigation

As the investigation deepens, the law enforcement agencies face mounting pressure to ensure the safety of the community, particularly the young residents who have become a target of the Gilbert Goons. Sheriff Mark Lamb has urged anyone with information or involvement in these incidents to come forward, reiterating the urgency and gravity of resolving the situation. The Sheriff’s Office and the Gilbert Police Department are now working in tandem to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace in their communities.

Crime Law United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

