Second Arrest Made in Cedric Maniapoto Death Investigation, Waikato Police Seek Vehicle Sightings

Following the tragic death of Cedric Maniapoto in Te Uku, near Raglan, Waikato District Police have made a second arrest, marking a significant development in the case. A 35-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms, coming after an earlier arrest of a 29-year-old man charged with Maniapoto's murder. This case has gripped the community, with police now appealing for public assistance in tracing two vehicles and investigating the mysterious circumstance of a dog found injured.

Chronology of the Investigation

The investigation into Cedric Maniapoto's death took a pivotal turn with the recent arrest of a 35-year-old man, who appeared in the Hamilton District Court charged with unlawful possession of firearms. This follows the discovery of Maniapoto's body last Tuesday, sparking a comprehensive police investigation. Acting Inspector Andrew Saunders has emphasized the importance of sightings of a black Toyota Hilux Ute, registration EBM957, and a red Toyota Camry, registration SB857, between 10pm on March 5 and 12pm on March 6. These vehicles are believed to be crucial in piecing together the events leading to Maniapoto's death.

Community and Police Collaboration

In their quest for justice, police have reached out to the community, seeking any information related to the two vehicles of interest or events in the vicinity of East Street in the early hours of March 6. The case has also taken an unexpected turn with the discovery of a dog named Napier, found with gunshot wounds near the Te Uku store on the morning of March 5. The investigation into how Napier came to be injured is ongoing, with police keen on any information that could shed light on this aspect of the case.

Call to Action

As the investigation progresses, Waikato Police encourage anyone with information about the vehicles, the incident on East Street, or the injured dog Napier to come forward. Information can be shared by calling 105 and referencing file number 240305/1701, or anonymously via Crimestoppers. This appeal underlines the crucial role of community assistance in solving complex cases and bringing closure to the families affected by such tragedies.