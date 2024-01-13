Second Arrest in East Valley Teen Assault Case: A Crackdown on Gilbert Goons

Garrett Bagshaw, a suspect in the brutal assault of a 17-year-old boy, was arrested in Mesa and is currently held at the Pinal County Jail. This arrest marks a significant development in an ongoing investigation into teen violence in East Valley. The violence, allegedly involving a group known as the Gilbert Goons, has seen a total of seven arrests over the week.

Pervasive Teen Violence in East Valley

Bagshaw’s arrest comes on the heels of Jacob Pennington’s, who was arrested earlier in the week. Pennington, 20, admitted his association with the Gilbert Goons, a group believed to be behind multiple assaults in the area. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation to identify more suspects.

The recent arrests are part of a larger crackdown in East Valley, where authorities are grappling with a rise in teen violence. The Gilbert Police are also investigating nine other teen assault cases and actively seeking assistance in identifying the suspects.

Quest for Justice

However, the case that has truly intensified the focus on teen violence in the area is that of Preston Lord, a 16-year-old boy who was attacked after a Halloween party and later succumbed to his injuries. Despite the ongoing investigations and arrests, no suspects have been apprehended in Lord’s case.

At a recent Chandler City Council meeting, Lord’s stepmother made a heartfelt appeal for justice. The community, shocked and worried by the escalating violence, has rallied around the family, amplifying their call for swift action and justice.

Crackdown and Community Response

Authorities are pouring resources into quelling the violence and bringing the perpetrators to justice. The arrests made so far signal a strong message to those involved in such activities. This crackdown, coupled with community support for the victims and their families, is a critical step towards restoring peace and security in East Valley.